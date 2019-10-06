Traveling South I-49; Crash delay at Pineville

(64854) — Tipsters tell us Sunday morning multiple vehicle crash near Pineville , Mo. Information received state possibly; 2 pickup trucks, an SUV and one truck was towing a trailer.

All southbound I-49 traffic is being diverted at Anderson and routed on Old 71.

According to radio traffic they are recreating the crash so the delay could be extended.

Please plan appropriately. Use the MODOT travelers app to keep up-to-date on traffic conditions.

We will update here if we receive further information.