Traveling flag stops in Joplin as part of Nation of Patriots tour

JOPLIN, Mo. — A flag that’s traveling throughout the nation made a stop in Joplin Saturday afternoon.

And it’s all for the 8th annual Nation of Patriots tour.

The tour began eight years ago to honor veterans, including ones that have fallen, across the country.

The flag started its tour out in Milwaukee and Saturday its being dropped off from Kansas.

Don Sherman has been participating in the tour since its start and he says it’s the least he can do to honor those that have fought for this country.

Don Sherman, flag carrier, says, “It’s a great privilege you know. It shows respect to all the fallen soldiers that didn’t make it home with us.”

Sunday morning, Sherman and his crew will take off from Hide Out Harley Davidson to Fort Smith to drop it off for the next leg of the tour.

The flag is set to make its way back to Milwaukee on September 12.