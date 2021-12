Lordsburg, United States – September 5, 2015: A Union Pacific freight train heads east on a twin track section of the former Southern Pacific route between Tucson, Arizona and El Paso, Texas. The location is Steins in Hidalgo County, New Mexico. The train consists of open wagons with three locomotives leading and two at the rear assisting. Heading out across the desert is the lead locomotive 6697 with 7147 and 6224 following, all General Electric AC44W diesels..

NAPTON, Mo. – A train derailment involving 40 cars is being investigated in Napton, Missouri. Union Pacific says it happened around 4 a.m. Sunday morning.

No one was injured during the derailment.

The train was carrying mixed commodities. One of the cars was carrying wheat.

Union Pacific crews are on the site and work is underway to repair the tracks.

Napton, Missouri is located in Saline County about halfway between Kansas City and Columbia.