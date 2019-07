DUENWEG, Mo. — Flames erupted from a trailer home in Duenweg Saturday night.

On Saturday evening around 7:40 PM, the Duenweg Fire Department responded to a call on Tamera Lane in Turkey Creek Estates.

With mutual aid from the Webb City Fire Department, the fire was put out a little after 8 PM.

However, damage to the home was heavy due to the fire spreading so quickly.

At this time, there are no reported injuries from the fire and its cause remains under investigation.