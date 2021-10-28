TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-44/Missouri Route 43 Bridge Reduced to One Lane in Joplin for Repairs

Where: Westbound I-44 over Missouri Route 43 (Main Street) in Joplin
When: 5:30 a.m., Thursday, October 28 until further notice
What: Westbound I-44 bridge reduced to one lane over Route 43 to allow MoDOT crews to repair bridge deck/driving surface
Traffic Impacts:
- Westbound I-44 bridge over Route 43 reduced to one lane
- Westbound I-44 traffic shifted to left lane
- Southbound Route 43 reduced to one lane under I-44 bridge
- Southbound Route 43 traffic shifted to right lane
- Drivers should expect delays
- Drivers urged to find alternate route