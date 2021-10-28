TRAFFIC ALERT: Westbound I-44/Missouri Route 43 Bridge Reduced to One Lane in Joplin for Repairs

Where: Westbound I-44 over Missouri Route 43 (Main Street) in Joplin

When: 5:30 a.m., Thursday, October 28 until further notice

What: Westbound I-44 bridge reduced to one lane over Route 43 to allow MoDOT crews to repair bridge deck/driving surface

  • Image of I-44 westbound from Justin Compton
Traffic Impacts:

  • Westbound I-44 bridge over Route 43 reduced to one lane
  • Westbound I-44 traffic shifted to left lane
  • Southbound Route 43 reduced to one lane under I-44 bridge
  • Southbound Route 43 traffic shifted to right lane
  • Drivers should expect delays
  • Drivers urged to find alternate route

