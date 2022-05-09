CARL JUNCTION, Mo. — An overturned semi in Carl Junction is expected to cause some traffic delays Monday morning.

Around 9 AM a semi rolled onto it’s side near the intersection of Joplin and Gum St. in Carl Junction. The semi which was carrying sheet metal is expected to take some time to be moved. Authorities are currently on scene

Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes if they plan on using this route.

Authorities with the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office and EMS as well as CJFD are on the scene. The driver of the semi suffered only minor injuries and was taken to a Joplin hospital.