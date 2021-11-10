TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Delays on SB I-49/Route 71 Near MM 5.8 Nov. 16 & 17

Where: I-49/U.S. Route 71 near mile marker 5.8 at Pineville in McDonald County

When:

  • 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 17
  • 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Wednesday, November 17 to Thursday, November 18

What: MoDOT crews installing crash cushion where southbound I-49 and Route 71 split

Traffic Impacts:

  • Southbound Route 71 right lane and southbound I-49 left lane CLOSED where crews are working
  • Electronic message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
  • Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detour planned.

Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.

