TRAFFIC ALERT: Nighttime Lane Closures, Traffic Delays on SB I-49/Route 71 Near MM 5.8 Nov. 16 & 17

Where: I-49/U.S. Route 71 near mile marker 5.8 at Pineville in McDonald County
When:
- 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Tuesday, November 16 to Wednesday, November 17
- 7 p.m.-7 a.m. Wednesday, November 17 to Thursday, November 18
What: MoDOT crews installing crash cushion where southbound I-49 and Route 71 split
Traffic Impacts:
- Southbound Route 71 right lane and southbound I-49 left lane CLOSED where crews are working
- Electronic message boards will alert drivers approaching the work zone
- Drivers urged to find alternate routes. No signed detour planned.
Weather and/or scheduling conflicts could alter the work schedule.