LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — The summer schedule has begun for many, and that includes MODOT.

It has a number of projects underway or about to begin, and that includes one in Mount Vernon a week from Monday.

The bridge over I-44 at Exit-49 will be closed for repairs. It’s one of 9 bridge projects taking place in Lawrence County.

The plan is to have it finished and reopened by the middle of September.

“We do have an assigned detour, it’s Interstate 44. So, basically, you’d have to loop up to the Halltown interchange at Z and O, or you know, if you’re going the other way, 39 and kind of loopback. So you know, we’re using 44 as our main detour. Please buckle up as you’re going, you know, put your phone down. Be very, you know, cautious and looking and engaged in your driving,” said Laurel Mckean, Project Director, Modot.

Officials say they planned the timing of this project to make sure traffic for Mount Vernon’s Apple Butter Makin’ Days in October wouldn’t be affected.