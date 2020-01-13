TRAFFIC ALERT: MO Route 37 bridge over Center Creek closed Jan. 20

JASPER COUNTY — Starting the week of January 20th, the Missouri Route 37 bridge over Center Creek north of Sarcoxie will be closed.

The bridge will remain closed until mid-June 2020 to allow contractor crews to replace the old bridge with a new structure.

The new structure will be 15 feet longer, 10 feet wider and one foot higher than the current bridge. This replacement also includes upgrades to the guardrail on each end of the bridge.

Drivers will have access to entrances at either end of the bridge but will not be able to drive through the work zone. They will instead be directed to a signed detour using I-44, Missouri Route 96 and Jasper County Routes U, F, and E.

The current bridge was built in 1954. Approximately 800 vehicles per day travel across the bridge. The current structure is in poor condition and in need of frequent repairs.

The total cost for the project is $2.1 million.