Jasper County – The Missouri Route 96 bridge over White Oak Creek east of Avilla will be CLOSED for up to 120 days beginning the week of June 6, the Missouri Department of Transportation said.

This bridge is included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

Contractor crews will replace the current bridge with a new structure, which will be two feet higher, 16 feet wider and 15 feet longer than the current bridge and will include new shoulders.

The current bridge was built in 1983 and is in deteriorating condition. Approximately 2,900 vehicles cross the bridge daily.

Traffic impacts:

All lanes of Route 96 CLOSED at the bridge for the duration of the project

Drivers will have access to entrances and driveways at either end of the bridge but will not be able to travel through the work zone

Drivers will be directed along the following signed detour: Eastbound Route 96 traffic detoured south on I-49 in Carthage and east on I-44 at Exit 46 Drivers wishing to travel westbound on Route 96 detoured west on I-44 to northbound I-49 at Exit 18 to Route 96 at Exit 53 in Carthage

Drivers are urged to find alternate routes around the work zone

Check MoDOT’s Traveler Information Map for road closings/traffic impacts

(Weather and/or unforeseen delays will alter the work schedule)

Project background: