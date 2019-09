JASPER COUNTY, MO. — The Missouri Department of Transportation is notifying travelers of a road closure.

Jasper County Route Z at the rail crossing near Carl Junction (Route 171 and Pennell intersection) for needed repairs being conducted by Kansas City Southern Railroad crews.

The crossing will be closed from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. on Sept. 23. All lanes will be closed to traffic and drivers should find an alternative route.

