JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — Contractor crews will soon be working to repair bridge and driving surfaces over Opossum and Coon Creeks reducing traffic to one lane during that time.

Beginning Monday (7 AM – 7 PM), June 27th crews will start work on northbound I-49/Coon Creek bridge near Mile Mark 67 and southbound I-49/Opossum Creek bridge near Mile Marker 65. Work will last until Wednesday, June 29th.

This will reduce both bridges to one lane in each direction and the speed limit will be reduced to 60 mph through work zones.