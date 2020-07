Picture taken by Doug Roberts

MT VERNON, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A vehicle crash has shut down eastbound I-44 in Lawrence County.

The crash happened near Mile Marker 54, between Mt. Vernon and Halltown.

A semi is overturned, completely blocking the roadway.

MODOT estimates it will take at least two hours to clear the roadway.

Traffic is being diverted at the Chesapeake exit (Exit 49).