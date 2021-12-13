TRAFFIC ALERT: Asphalt work Tuesday on Maiden Ln.

JOPLIN, Mo. — The City of Joplin is cautioning drivers about road work taking place Tuesday.

Asphalt work taking place on Maiden Ln., between Junge Blvd. (13th St.) and 10th St. Northbound lanes will be closed with northbound traffic shifting to the inside southbound lane. Southbound traffic will use the outside southbound lane.

Drivers are warned to be extra cautious in this area as they merge.

The traffic shift will begin at 7 AM and end at 5 PM Tuesday, December 14th. Crews will repair asphalt around the railroad tracks in the area.