Tractor enthusiasts head to Columbus Days for annual tractor show

COLUMBUS, Kan. — The weekend long Columbus Days celebration continues in Southeast Kansas.

On Saturday, tractor enthusiasts filled the Columbus fairgrounds for a tractor show.

Antique and new equipment ranging from garden to row crop tractors were on display.

And even small models were shown as well.

The annual event is something many look forward to in order to show off some of their prized possessions.

For some, it is a good chance to show their tractors locally.

Galen Zook, volunteer, says, “I pull garden tractors, and I got a mini rod with a V8 on it. We go all over Eastern Missouri, Oklahoma, and Kansas and try to pull about every weekend. So, this is a fun day to show everything off, and I guess everybody just had a good time.”

Attendees also had the chance to participate in games like a tractor race and bowling with their tractor.

Columbus Days will continue on Sunday with another hot air balloon regatta, art show, and entertainment.