Toys for Tots of Newton and McDonald counties holds distribution day

NEOSHO, Mo. — Toys for Tots is making sure kids in Newton and McDonald counties have something under their tree this year.

Toy distribution began Saturday at Monark Southern Baptist Church in Neosho.

Officials estimate nearly 150 families and close to 700 children are taking part this season.

Major donors include the Walmart distribution center in Pineville, Love’s Travel Stop and many local businesses.

“It’s always rewarding,” said Toys for Tots coordinator Felicia Goswick. “It’s a busy time, but to know that we’re helping so many children in need, it’s a good thing… it takes an army to be able to do this.”

Goswick has been coordinating the local Toys for Tots program for three years.

She says Monark Southern Baptist Church has hosted the program for over a decade and around 20 volunteers were on hand to help out Saturday.