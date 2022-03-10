MISSOURI — Tourism in the Show-Me State brought in $13.5 billion during the last fiscal year — and that was in the midst of the pandemic.

Those figures should be even better this year, as COIVD cases continue to drop. The Missouri Department of Tourism is hosting a series of road shows across the state — and held one today in Joplin.

“The goal is to let people in local communities know the importance of travel, tourism, and hospitality in their communities and what we at the Division of Tourism do to try and bring travelers to Missouri, have a great experience while they’re here, and to help bolster the economy in Missouri,” said Stephen Foutes, Missouri Department of Tourism Director.

Foutes says this summer could be huge for tourism, with so many residents primed and ready to explore the great outdoors in their home state — as well as tourists from out of state.

During the last fiscal year, Foutes says the travel and hospitality industries employed nearly 257,000 Missouri residents.