TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office has reported a 19-year-old is dead after a crash in Topeka on Sunday.

Shortly after 9 p.m., the Shawnee County Emergency Communication Center received a call of a single vehicle injury accident near Southwest 53rd Street and Southwest Valencia Road. A red 2010 Toyota Tacoma was northbound on Southwest Valencia Road when it failed to follow the curve onto eastbound Southwest 53rd Street. The Toyota left the road and hit a tree.

Three people were inside the car at the time of the crash. The 16-year-old male driver and the 18-year-old male back seat passenger were taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.

The 19-year-old male who died in the crash has since been identified as Killian J. Vincent of Topeka. The crash is still under investigation.