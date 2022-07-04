When it’s this hot, kids often look for some cool fun in the sun. We looked around the area for the best splash pads; keeping the little ones cool while still being able to enjoy the outdoors during those hot summer days.

The best part: None of the following splash pads will cost you a dime!

1. Par Hill Park – Joplin, Mo.

Grab a towel and head to 18th and Kansas in Joplin to Par Hill Park. The park has a few different playgrounds, restrooms, and shelters for shade in addition to the splash pad.

The splash pad features a frog sculpture that spits water from its mouth, a sprinkler shower, and in-ground sprinkler jets. It is open during park hours. You can find more information, HERE.

2. King Jack Park – Webb City, Mo.

Located in Webb City, this free splash pad is fenced in and has innumerable in-ground jets and sprinklers. If the kids happen to get bored, there’s still plenty to explore around the 144-acre park.

You can see photos on the park’s Facebook page or check out the Webb City Parks & Rec website, HERE.

3. Heritage Acres Splash Pad – Wyandotte, Okla.

This nature-themed splash pad in Wyandotte features a giant snake sculpture that streams water from its mouth, spouting mushroom stools, and giant leaking leaf arches. The artistic splash pad pays homage to its Native American heritage by featuring tipi-like sprinkler structures. You can see pictures HERE and the location’s address can be found HERE.

4. Rogers Skate & Splash Park – Rogers, Ark.

Sunscreen is a must for this splash pad, there’s no awning but the area is fenced and has benches available for sitting. The nearby skatepark can offer entertainment for those who like to watch the big kids or are brave enough to skate or bike on the ramps. Click HERE for more details about the park.

5. The Fountains at Lawrence Plaza – Bentonville, Ark.

In the winter it’s an ice-skating rink and in the summer it’s called “Splash Park.” 7,000 square feet of water fountains make this splash pad a hit. Local ice-cream trucks frequent during the summer to keep things extra cool. Check out photos on their Facebook page, HERE. Their hours of operation and location can be found HERE.