ANDERSON, Mo. — Three people are in McDonald County Jail on stealing charges after detectives found multiple stolen power tools and trucks near Anderson.

On January 21st, detectives with the McDonald County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a house west of Anderson as part of an auto-theft investigation.

At the location authorities met three individuals around two stolen pickup trucks. These three were detained while officers determined that one of the trucks was stolen from near Southwest City and the other out of Newton County.

A large welder, chainsaws, and more power tools were located and also determined to be stolen.

Arrested at the scene was (Top-Bottom):

30-year-old Latasha Watson

41-year-old Shawn Stillions

38-year-old Brady Vance

All three have been charged with Felony Stealing.

MCSO said this investigation was made possible through the help of the Newton County SO which also located another stolen truck from SWC near Diamond.