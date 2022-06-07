GROV, Okla. – The 5th Annual Toes in the Grand Festival is set for this weekend on Grand Lake.

“This is how we kick off summer on Grand Lake,” said Donnie Crain, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce president.

Coming out of a pandemic people are ready to have some fun, he said.

Several thousand visitors are expected to descend on Grand Lake this weekend, Crain said.

Most of the events are held at Wolf Creek Park, located east of downtown Grove.

The festival has music, food, boat racing, helicopter rides, pony rides, and a large fireworks display.

The American Heritage Music Festival kicks off on Friday with the Grand Lake National Fiddle Contest. Top fiddlers from across the nation compete for prizes.

Jana Jae and Friends, Possum Trot, Cliff Top, and the Junior Marriott Western Swing Band are just some of the performers. Cool Breeze Band, a Grand Lake favorite, and Mixtapes, a 1990s tribute band, will be playing rock songs from over the decades followed by a fireworks display.

The David Kane Thunder on Wolf Creek Hydroplane Boat Races takes to the water on Saturday featuring national racers and boats.

“Island Fun and Games” begin on Saturday afternoon with the Grand Lake Hula Hoop-Off – with the winning “Hula Hooper” taking home a $100 prize followed by Oklahoma’s Longest Conga Line.

For more information on Festival events and activities, contact the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at 918.786.9079, go to the ToesInTheGrand.com website, or check out the “Toes in the Grand Festival” Facebook page.

Schedule

Thursday, June 9th

Snider’s Camp

6 p.m. American Heritage Music Festival Jam

Friday, June 10th

Wolf Creek Park

The American Heritage Music Festival and National Fiddling Contest

8 a.m. Registration

9 a.m. Judges Play

9:15 a.m. Adult Division (15-60) and Senior Division (61 & up)

10:15 a.m. Junior Division (up to 14)

11:15 a.m. Take Me Back to Tulsa – Any Bob Wills tune

Noon Food Trucks

Thunder of Wolf Creek – Boat testing begins

1 p.m. Twin Fiddle Division

1:45 p.m. Clint Walker, Barry “Bones” Patton and Jana Jae

2 p.m. Open Division – Round 1

3:15 p.m. Possum Trot Bluegrass Band

3:35 p.m. Hot Fiddle

4:30 p.m. Cliff Top, Festival Stage

5 p.m. Winners Announced

Top 3 Open Play-Off

Grand Champion Winners Announced

7:30 p.m. Jana Jae and Friends

7:45 p.m. Possum Trot Bluegrass Band

8:10 p.m. Cliff Top

8:30 p.m. Junior Marriott Western Swing Band – Music and Dancing

Saturday, June 11th

Wolf Creek Park

Noon Thunder on Wolf Creek

Food Trucks

4 p.m. Arts & Crafts, Vendors, Helicopter Rides

4:45 p.m. Fun & Games – Hula Hoop Contest

5 p.m. Live Music on Festival Stage –

The Cool Breeze Band

7:30 p.m. Live Music on Festival Stage – The Mixtapes

8:30 p.m. Oklahoma’s Longest Conga Line

9:30 p.m. Fireworks Show

Sunday, June 12th

Wolf Creek Park

Noon Thunder on Wolf Creek