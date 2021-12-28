Today marks Missouri’s election filing deadline

JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri’s next election day is still more than three months away but today marks the deadline to file for most positions on the ballot.

Jasper County has the potential for voters to decide dozens of seats for city council and school boards. That’s everywhere from Joplin, Carthage to Purcell and Waco.

After the filing deadline, election workers have another four weeks to make sure all the paperwork is in order.

“We will certify the election on the 25th and then that’s when we will start preparing for the ballots, etc. So, it’s uh, even though we start in December, people think wow April, it’s a long way off. No, it’s not in an election calendar; April is right around the corner,” said Jasper County Clerk Charlie Davis.

Missouri voters will go to the polls on April 5th.