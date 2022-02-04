JOPLIN, Mo. — For many people today is just another Friday, but for others it has much more meaning.

That’s because today is World Cancer Day

According to the CDC, more than 1.6 million people in the United States are diagnosed with cancer every year and nearly 600,000 people will pass away from it. Making it the second leading cause of death behind heart disease.

“It’s just important for us to celebrate all the wins. No matter how your battle ends, you still have one cancer, because you fight every day and it’s very special for not only us who have fought cancer but all our families and our loved ones,” said Kristin Patterson, Cancer Survivor & Executive Director of Camp Quality Ozarks.

Some of the top risk factors for cancer include smoking, exposure to sun, obesity, excessive alcohol use, and infectious diseases.