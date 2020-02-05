Tips to Know In Case You Need to Drive in Snowy Weather

When driving in bad weather, always expect the unexpected. If you travel in the snow, the Missouri State Highway Patrol suggest keeping your fuel tank at least half full and have these items in your car:

Ice scraper and cat litter

Coat and gloves

Blanket

Towels



Other items not pictured are: first aid kit, a small shovel, water and battery booster cables.

If your car is stuck and you need to gain tire traction, cat litter can help. Officers suggest sprinkling litter in front of the car tires or behind if you’re planning on backing out.

If involved in a crash or slide off the roadway, stay inside your vehicle with your seatbelt on. Officers say multiple vehicles often crash or slide off the roadway at the same location.

Motorists can check road conditions before driving by MoDOT’s Road Condition Map.

As always, buckle up, pay attention and drive only when absolutely necessary.