JOPLIN, Mo. — A local humane society is hosting an adoption event next month.

This is the first time in two years that the Joplin Humane Society will be hosting their “Tiny Tigers Pop-up Lounge.”

The adoption event is for kittens only and all the kittens have their necessary shots, micro-chip, flea and tick medicine, and are spayed or neutered. It will be at Northpark Mall on June 4th starting at noon.

The Humane Society says the lounge will be open for the remaining weekends in June.

“It’s also a great way for people who can’t have a cat to really just come out and enjoy that time playing with them and hanging out and, it’s a lot of fun,” said Tianna Fisher, Shelter Services Manager.

Joplin Humane Society Officials say this time of year they see an increase in homeless kittens, but this event comes with the hope of adoptions.

For more information on the event you can follow this link here.