JOPLIN, Mo. — Many ventured out for some last-minute Christmas shopping.

The “Joplin Empire Market” hosted their Tinsel and Tidings Holiday Market.

Each year, this event caps off a busy holiday season for the market.

Around 30 local vendors were on hand, offering various homemade products and goods for shoppers.

Market organizers say they saw a big turnout of those last-minute shoppers for several reasons.

“Especially this year, we noticed that a lot of customers were kind of holding off on some of their holiday shopping, with the economy and things being a little tight. We had a lot of “looky-loos” throughout November; people kinda taking stock on our vendors and who’s here and last week, the shopping picked up and this week. We’ve seen a lot of those last-minute shoppers and people looking for those one-of-a-kind gifts made locally for their loved ones this year,” said Lindsay Gagnon, Director, Joplin Empire Market.

Let’s look ahead to next month.

Chili fanatics, mark this date on your calendar: Saturday, January 21st. That’s when the “Joplin Empire Market” will host their annual chili cookoff competition. Registration is now open.

For more information, visit the Empire Market’s Facebook page, here.