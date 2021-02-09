Tin Cup Trail plans await grant funding to commence project

Plans for a new trail in Joplin are in the works, but not until further funding is confirmed. This funding will go toward constructing Phase One of the Tin Cup Trail. Phase one of the Tin Cup Trail is set to find its home connecting 32nd Street to the YMCA just south of it.

This new trail will extend from the previously constructed Mohaska Trail that ends on the north side of 32nd Street. Currently the city has $350,000 from local funding that will go toward the project, but they are asking for an additional $400,000 from a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant through the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT). Phase One of the trail is set to cost an estimated $677,350.

Troy Bolander is director of planning, development, and neighborhood services, and has had a hand in the planning process for the Tin Cup Trail. Bolander said there is no set date for when they will find out if they receive the grant funding except that it will be a few months.

“It’s the first phase of what we call the Tin Cup Trail, the Tin Cup Creek Trail,” he said. “You may be aware that we used some of our disaster funds and MoDOT funding to build the Mohaska Trail, which now terminates on the north side of 32nd Street. What we’d like to do is extend that segment down to the Y and then to an access road, and that’d be the first phase of the Tin Cup Creek Trail. It’ll be a 10-foot-wide paved trail … part of that project we’re also looking at installing a pedestrian and bicycle bridge that’ll connect the Y’s parking lot on the south side of their facility and the Y would use that as a trailhead.”

Tin Cup Trail Resolution

Tin Cup Trail Resolution

Tin Cup Trail Plans

The TAP grant is federal funding allocated through the Federal Highway Department that is set aside “to be used on alternative types of transportation such as trails.” If the city does not receive the $400,000 in grant funding, Bolander said the trail plans will have to be reevaluated.

“Yes, we have $350,000 of local funding that was budgeted this year by City Council for trails,” Bolander said. “We’re actually using that as a match to bring down, hopefully, we get approved for $400,000 and that’ll pay for that first phase … If we don’t get the grant, then we’ll have to reassess of what we can do with that first phase. It may just be a trail to the Y, it just really depends on how much that initial cost or what we can do with the $350,000.”

As the TAP grant is used specifically for off-road projects such as trails—and not auto-related projects—Bolander said it can be competitive in receiving that funding.

“… It is a competitive process, it goes through the evaluation process with MoDOT based in our southwest region,” he said. “And right now in our in our immediate metropolitan area we’re competing against two projects, one is submitted by Carl Junction—which is a sidewalk project—another one being submitted is a partnership between the Joplin Trails Coalition in Webb City and they’re applying to get a trail … it’s part of the segment that will attach the Frisco Greenway Trail to the Ruby Jack. So, we hope they can fund all of them, I doubt that’s going to happen in our area at least, but any one of those projects is great, so if we don’t get it I’d be happy if Webb City got a project or Carl Junction got their project as well. But it’ll take a few months for them to go through this process to make a determination of when it’ll be funded.”

Since the plans for Phase One of the Tin Cup Trail are set to end at the YMCA, Bolander said that as the city has worked with the YMCA they have been a “great partner in all this.” The Tin Cup Trail would act as an additional attraction to the Joplin area, as Bolander described that trails specifically are an outdoor feature that draws in interest from the community.

“The whole goal is, trails are becoming an amenity that subsegments of the population are expecting communities to have,” Bolander said. “To be able to market our community, we believe we that we have to have a robust trail system. But also, it has to be connected, it has to connect to destinations. I mean eventually, this trail is part of the Frisco Greenway Trail system that connects to Webb City that will eventually connect to Ruby Jack Trail that will also connect to Carthage. So, it’s all these destinations that you have to connect for it to be an adequate system. This specific segment will connect to the Shoal Creek Trail system that you see in McIndoe Park and Wildcat. So, you’d be able to access the nature center and eventually the Mercy Hospital.”