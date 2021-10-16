Tiff City community unearths 4-H club time capsule

TIFF CITY, Mo. — Members of the Tiff City community gathered to dig up some history Saturday morning.

They uncovered a time capsule that was placed in the ground outside the city’s community building around 45 years ago by members of the Eager Beavers 4-H Club.

Inside the capsule, they found old photographs, the city’s bicentennial book and memories from the 4-H Club.

“This community has always supported everything that we did,” said Betty Reynolds, former community leader of the 4-H club. “I couldn’t have done it without them. They were always there and they had their kids there. And you can’t do anything without a parent’s support. So, that’s the reason we were so great.”

Many of the former 4-H members who gathered Saturday were part of the club for over a decade.