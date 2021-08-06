Tickets still available for Garth Brooks’ concert at Arrowhead amid COVID-19 spike

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tickets are still available for Saturday night’s Garth Brooks concert at Arrowhead, despite Brooks’ website saying the concert is sold out.

Ticketmaster shows seats start at $88, plus taxes and fees. All of the tickets are in the upper level.

The realization comes as other fans try to sell extra, or unwanted, tickets to friends or through social media.

On Twitter, fans are citing the surge in coronavirus cases brought on by the Delta variant as the major reason they’re trying to get rid of tickets. Others said they don’t want to wear masks in 90-degree temperatures.

Wednesday, Arrowhead Events updated its mask policy for Saturday’s concert.

All guests attending the concert are required to wear a mask when entering or spending time inside enclosed public areas of the stadium, unless actively eating or drinking.

That includes the CommunityAmerica Club Level, the Ford Founder’s Club, the Foolish Lounge, the Broadcast Lounge, the Signature Suite Lounge, the Locker Room Club and the Chiefs Pro Shop.

Masks will be provided to people who do not have one as they walk into enclosed spaces of the stadium.

Brooks himself is asking fans who come to the concert to wear masks.

“You can’t be safe enough. You can’t be cautious enough. Keep your space. Keep your distance. Please feel free to wear the masks at the concert. Nobody is going to look at you strange, I promise,” Brooks said on Facebook on Monday.

There will be a vaccination clinic held before Saturday’s concert at Arrowhead. Everyone who gets vaccinated at the clinic at Arrowhead will have their names put into a raffle to win a seat upgrade for the concert.

The concert starts at 7 p.m.