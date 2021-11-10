Tickets are now available for the Cox Monett Hospital’s Auxiliary Holiday Raffle, with $500 in prizes for the winner

MONETT, Mo. — Tickets for the annual “Cox Monett Auxiliary Holiday Raffle” are now available.

Folks can get them at the hospital’s gift shop. The winning ticket will be announced on December 6th.

The prize — a sleigh with more than $500 worth of donated goodies. Money raised through the raffle is going towards a new ultrasound machine and scholarships for students.

“This ultrasound was much needed in our department, the current, the one we had previously was definitely out of commission, out of service at that time, and we need one in order to provide better services to the patients of this community,” said Jessica Gomez-Rivera — Cox Monett Nurse Manager.

“The volunteers get so excited when they can give back to the hospital. And it’s a chance for them to participate in bring the items in, and they feel like they’re a part of the hospital when they do this,” said Linda Anstaett — Cox Monett Volunteer Service Coordinator.

The winner of the raffle will be contacted by phone.