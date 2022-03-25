VERNON COUNTY, Mo. — A busy week for the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office has lead to the arrest of two men, and the recovery of a stolen vehicle – all from three different pursuits.

Beginning Wednesday night while attempting to stop a vehicle, a deputy noticed the driver, 33-year-old Daniel Graham Jr., of Nevada, matched that of a theft suspect prior. Graham fled immediately west of Nevada with the deputy and backup on the way. After taking a wrong turn off 900 Rd Graham’s vehicle was stopped in a muddy field where he continued on foot but was caught soon after.

Graham booking photo. Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Graham had an active warrant for the following:

Burglary

Unlawful Use of a Weapon

Property Damage

On Thursday, 32-year-old Stephen Romesburg, of Nevada, was arrested after driving his car into a ditch off of F Hwy after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Romesburg booking photo. Courtesy: Vernon County Sheriff’s Office

Romesburg was wanted by Probation and Parole and was also wanted on multiple warrants including:

Driving While Revoked

Failure to Register a Motor Vehicle

Delivery of a Controlled Substance

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Resisting Arrest

Finally on Friday, an early morning pursuit began after another vehicle refused to stop. This car fled west of Nevada but due to speeds and road conditions the deputy terminated the pursuit, according to the sheriff’s office. However, a vehicle matching its description was found later and had actually been stolen before the pursuit.