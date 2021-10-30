Three police officers on paid administrative leave after deadly officer-involved shooting

JOPLIN, Mo. — The Joplin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting.

Police responded to 1500 block of South Kentucky just before 3:45p.m. Saturday for a reported assault with a weapon.

Neighbors say they heard multiple gunshots from the residence.

The police department says one adult male was killed in the officer-involved shooting.

The name is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

No officers were injured.

Three officers are on paid administrative leave.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is assisting in the investigation.