FAIRLAND, Okla. – An early morning fire in Ottawa County claimed the lives of three people, according to a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent.

Two women and a man died in the triple fire fatality, said ATF Agent Ashley Stephens. The victims were over the age of 40, he said.

Stephens will release the victims’ names after family notification.

The fire was reported around 6:15 a.m., he said.

Since the residence was within the Cherokee Nation Reservation, the federal agency was called into to assist with the investigation.