CARTHAGEG, Mo. — The Jasper County Sheriff’s Office says all three missing girls have been located and returned safely.

The three teenagers, who come from different parts of the state, disappeared from the Joplin area on April 3rd.







Authorities say the three were located in the Kansas City area. Through coordination with local law enforcement and the Kansas City Police the three were able to be located.

This is a developing story and we will provide more information as it becomes available.