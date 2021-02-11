Three Kansas City-area men charged for roles in Capitol riot

Three Kansas City-area suspects are now charged in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Seen in a federal complaint, the suspects circled left to right are: Christopher Kuehne, Louis Enrique Colon and William Chrestman.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Three men from the Kansas City area are federally charged for their alleged roles in the riot at the U.S. Capitol on January 6 during a joint session of Congress to certify the election of President Joe Biden.

The FBI says William Norman Chrestman of Olathe, Christopher Charles Kuehne of Olathe and Louis Enrique Colon of Blue Springs are under arrest and facing numerous charges.

Chrestman, 47, faces Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Threatening to assault a Federal Law Enforcement Officer, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Kuehne, 47, was arrested on Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

Colon, 44, faces Conspiracy, Civil Disorder, Obstruction of an Official Proceeding, Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

The FBI says all three were arrested without incident.

Investigators say video and photos show Chrestman and the Konolds among a large group of nationalists known as the “Proud Boys,” who investigators identify as a group that rallied attendance for the “Stop the Steal” rally.

The three were among the first people to overpower U.S. Capitol police officers, crashing through metal barricades and advancing toward the Capitol. Officers attempted to form a line closer to the building, when the affidavit says that Chrestman yelled: “You shoot and I’ll take your f****** a** out.”

As the crowd continued to advance, investigators say they heard Chrestman on video shout, “Do you want your house back?” to which the crowd replied, “Yes!” Chrestman then shouted back: “Take it!”

He and the Konolds are accused of dismantling metal barriers before entering the Capitol.

As they continued to move into the Capitol, the Konolds, Chrestman, Kuehne and Colon were seen attempting to prevent large metal doors from closing as officers attempted to secure the area. The Konolds stopped a door with their hands, investigators say Chrestman used a wooden axe or club to stop another. Colon and Kuehne blocked one door path with a podium, and another with a chair.

Investigators say they pinpointed these suspects due to consistent video and photos that showed them wearing orange clothing, or orange tape on their hats or helmets.

FOX4 will update this story with details from a lengthy complaint and arrest warrant throughout the afternoon and have breaking news coverage during newscasts at 5 and 6 p.m.

Download the FOX4KC news apps: iPhone and Android