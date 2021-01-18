Three inmates escape from Missouri jail, multiple agencies assist in the search

IRON COUNTY, Mo.- Authorities are still searching for three Iron County inmates who escaped the Iron County Jail over the weekend. Authorities do not know the direction of travel of the inmates.

According to a Facebook post from the Ironton Police Department, the escaped inmates are:

Tracy Brown

57-year-old white male. 5’9″, green eyes with salt/pepper hair and balding on top

Unknown clothing description, last known to be wearing a black and white jumpsuit

Dwight Abernathie

36-year-old white male. 6’1″ blue eyes with red hair

Wearing a white t-shirt and grey sweatpants

Samuel Gillam

35-year-old white male. 5’6″, blue eyes and brown hair

Wearing a white t-shirt and striped pants

According to the Ironton Police Department, the inmates are believed to be armed. The inmates escaped from the jail sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. Saturday.

The Police Department says the U.S. Marshals, U.S. Forest Service, Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri State Park Rangers, Missouri Department of Corrections, and the Pilot Knob Police Department are all assisting the Iron County Sheriff’s Office and the Ironton Police Department in the search.

Ironton Police Chief Lucas Anderson tells Ozarks First that there have been several leads as of Monday morning, but none have resulted in the recapture of the suspects.

Tips can be called into the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102 or 1-877-WANTED2. All tips will remain anonymous. Anyone with information can also contact the Iron County Sheriff’s Office at 573-546-4000.