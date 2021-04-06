Three in custody following Cherokee County home invasion

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kans. — Three individuals are in Cherokee County custody after a home invasion Monday.

Cherokee County Sheriff Deputies responded to a residence in the rural northeast part of the county on Monday evening, after the home owner reported being assaulted during a home invasion.

Miles Marsh

Sahra Dawn Uber

Bryce Pope

The investigation led deputies to a Pittsburg home where, with assistance from Crawford County authorities, three suspects were taken into custody and evidence from the crime scene was recovered.

Arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Jail were 51-year-old Miles Marsh and 19-year-old Bryce Pope, both of Weir, along with 39-year-old Sahra Dawn Uber, of Pittsburg.

All three suspects are being held in lieu of $58,000.00 bond on allegations of Aggravated Robbery, Aggravated Burglary, Interference with Law Enforcement, Theft and Criminal Damage to Property.