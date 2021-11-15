Three brothers help in the search to improve cancer drug delivery

PITTSBURG, Kans. — The American Cancer Society estimates there have been over one point one million new cancer cases so far this year.

The fight against cancer continues around the world.

And in Southeast Kansas, one school is developing a new way to treat it, and it’s taking a family effort.

“Some people in my family had cancer…just being able to have the chance to saving some other people from it….would be pretty cool,” says Caleb Worsley, PSU Freshman.

Over the past twenty years Dr. Santimukul Santra has been working on changing the way chemotherapy is delivered to cancer patients.

“The focus of our experiment is to make it so that people when they take these drugs don’t feel the chemotherapy effects,” says Paul Worsley, PSU Junior.

This is done by creating a nanoparticle, containing the cancer fighting drug inside a polymer coating with molecules that are accepted by cancer cells.

“My professor described it as, we’re delivering boxes to a neighborhood. Chemotherapy delivers it to every house in the neighborhood, but a FedEx truck can deliver it straight to one house and that’s it,” says Paul, “This one is special because it’s biodegradable, and it’s water soluble, so it won’t have any toxic effects on your body. It’ll go away after it’s done its job.”

Around a year ago Paul Worsley was recruited into the research team, and recently he was joined by some familiar faces.

“Dr. Santra asked, ‘Do you have any brothers or anyone else that would like to join my lab?’ and I was like, “Sure! I got some brothers,” says Paul.

“If I have any questions I can go ask them and not feel overwhelmed,” says Caleb.

“I think it’s a very great opportunity, especially as a freshman to have this lab experience,” says Adam Worsley.

Now the team is preparing to test the product’s effectiveness in the coming months.

Adam says, “He’s been working on this since before we were born, it’s very important for him but also to help other people and save some people from the pain of chemotherapy.”