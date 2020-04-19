Those interested in becoming a Master Gardener can complete training online

Barton County, MO

Although parks and gardens may be closed, those interested in gardening can still start their certifications.

The Master Gardener program with the University of Missouri Extension has suspended all in-person learning and volunteering until the stay at home order lifts.



However, those still wanting to join this program can do so by completing the 30 hour training course online.



Master Gardeners help Missourians learn about gardening and environmental education through volunteering, garden shows, demonstration projects, and workshops.



Once the ban lifts, trainees who have completed the online course will be able to complete their 30 hours of service.



We’ve provided a link to the University of Missouri Extension website at fourstateshomepage.com

https://extension2.missouri.edu/programs/master-gardener