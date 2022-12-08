JOPLIN, Mo. — Students from a southwest Missouri school spread holiday cheer. The Thomas Jefferson Upper School Vocal Ensemble performed traditional and non-traditional Christmas songs for the Joplin Rotary Club today.

John Atteberry is a music teacher at the school and says this was the first public holiday performance of the group this year. But, more performances in the area are set for next week.

“Sometimes you think small schools, small group, you wonder what the music will be like but we sing very demanding literature and many of these kids have really beautiful voices. And so we work pretty hard to really polish the music and present a high-quality choir ensemble even though it’s usually less than 20 students,” said John Atteberry, Thomas Jefferson Music Teacher.

Other upcoming performances will be at the Ronald McDonald House of the Four States and Mercy Hospital Joplin.

The school’s own holiday concert is free and open to the public on December 13th at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.