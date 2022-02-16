JOPLIN, Mo. — Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School is offering a new after-school program for 5th graders.

It’s called “Coding with Kids” — and it teaches them about creating digital content and developing communication skills.

The students are learning the basics of coding by creating characters for their game.

“It just makes me feel happy that I can figure out this stuff and do it on my own,” said Eden Cazares, 5th grader.

“I’m really excited. It’s always a fun part of the day,” said Kai Faaborg, 5th grader.

“watching students realize how to figure out a problem is amazing. They definitely feel a lot of success and you can watch the confidence grow,” said Margot Patterson, Lower School Science and Technology Teacher.

The class will prepare the students for robotics courses in middle school.