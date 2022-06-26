JOPLIN, Mo. — High school students are learning from professionals for a unique symphony experience.

This afternoon the “Summer Symphony” performed at Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School.

Today’s concert was focused on movie magic and featured film scores from “Snow White and the seven dwarfs,” “The Godfather” and the “Wizard of Oz.”

The 55 performers were a mix of high school students, PSU students, MSSU students and music teachers from local school districts.

“I think the combination of students and adults is a great element. That’s part of the reason for having the group. we are trying to get opportunities for students to play music maybe a little bit harder than they would play in their schools. There’s sort of strength in numbers when it comes to playing an instrument. You can get into a section with people all really striving to play really well together and it brings everyone up to the same level,” said John Atteberry, Thomas Jefferson Independent Day School music teacher.

This year the “Summer Symphony” added something new to its lineup.

The group performed an entire movie score that was written for a 20 minute silent film from the 1920’s that played overhead.