Four States couple charged with having sex at the waterfall area of Natural Falls State Park.

David Thomas Surface, 39, of Lowell, Arkansas charged with cruelty to animals and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Billy Scott McDonald, 47, of Rose, was federally indicted in U.S. Federal Court in Tulsa on charges of aggravated sexual abuse of a minor child under 12 years of age in Indian Country, production of child pornography and possession of child pornography.

An illegal marijuana bust in Fairland has a possible street value of $43 million. Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics agents seized 4,019 live and dried plants during the 10-and-a-half-hour raid at a rural Fairland residence.

Kirk William Owen, 65, of Grove, withdrew his motion seeking to have a five-year protective order dismissed. The family of a juvenile boy sought the protective order after Owen repeatedly contacted, and left sexually explicative messages and gifts for a then 11-year-old boy.

Children’s author Dusti Bowling makes two stops in the Four States area.

Crystal Boyt, with Benton Elementary in Neosho, received a $1,000 McDonald’s Outstanding Educator Award.

Guang Xin Ye, 58, died on February 5 while operating a motorized scooter. Ye was a citizen of China residing in Miami. His death is listed as an accident, according to the 9-page autopsy report.

Michael Ray Nipps, 57, pleaded guilty to raping two teenage girls. He was sentenced to 15 years to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.