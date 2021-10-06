This Missouri family’s epic Halloween home display entertains the entire neighborhood

PEVELY, Mo. – The Lenhard family has set up a light show outside of their home for anyone to watch and take in the thousands of lights. It has a mile of wires, nine computers, and 10,000 computer-controlled lights outside of 650 Alsace Drive in Pevely, Missouri. The mastermind behind it is Justin Lenhard.

“I like challenges, this is beyond challenging,” Justin Lenhard said. “I made it myself and I just taught myself.”

He doesn’t have an IT background but said he taught himself to create the light display from watching Youtube videos.

“The songs take me about 20 to 40 hours per song to sequence, break down the beats, break down the lyrics, for a display unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” Lenhard said.

The Halloween light display is synced to music selected by Lenhard, which airs on 99.7 FM radio

“I enjoy it, my family enjoys it, and it’s just something we do for the community,” he said. “There’s only about a handful of us in the United States that do it to this level.”



Even though the Lenhard’s have put thousands of dollars and hours into this display, they have a donation box set up outside their home to raise money for Jefferson County Rescue Mission.

“Last year, just for Christmas, we raised $1,000 for them,” Princess Lenhard said.

Justin Lenhard said, “One-hundred percent of the money goes to them. They help families in need.:

As for Christmas at the Lenhard household, it’s already in the works.

“Oct. 31st, all this comes down, and I actually start setting up for Christmas,” Justin Lenhard said. “I actually replace the tombstones with Christmas trees, spiders with snowflakes.”

The lights are on display Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30-10 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30-9 p.m.