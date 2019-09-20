Third Thursday: MSSU Take Over Downtown Joplin

MSSU's, Southern Clay, create bowls for the November 'Empty Bowls' Fundraiser, see and read more!

(JOPLIN, Mo.) — Traditionally one of the largest Third Thursday’s of the season, it’s the MSSU sponsored week. Weather was perfect! 84 and breezy, and it got dark early, well fall is coming this weekend!

We enjoyed watching the artists and artisans of MSSU. The ‘Southern Clay‘ potter’s wheel was spinning at 5th and Main. They were creating pots for the empty bowls fundraiser coming up.

The 7th Annual Empty Bowls is set for Thursday, November 21st at the Washington Family Hope Center! Big thanks to Greater Ozarks Associates – Thrivent Financial and Southwest Missouri Bank for sponsoring this year. Our wonderful community of clay artists are working so hard to bring you beautifully handcrafted pieces to choose from! We will be serving at both lunch and dinner. email: ruth@wateredgardens.org Delicious soups from over 20 area restaurants will be available along with a huge selection of over 1,000 bowls to choose from! JOPLIN EMPTY BOWLS EVENT PAGE

FOUR STATES IDOL, FINALE IS COMING

Next month I have the honor of being a judge for the final Four States Idol. All the winners from the entire season will come together and compete for one spot. One person will go to the REAL American Idol and perform for the REAL judges.

KODE is an ABC affiliate so that’s why we get to have this honor to send one person straight to Hollywood!

Please save the date and come see that finale downtown Joplin, October 17 is Third Thursday. I have the honor of being a judge! – Shannon