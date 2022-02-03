LAWRENCY COUNTY, Mo. — A third suspect has plead guilty in a Lawrence County murder case.

Christina Knapp

Christina Knapp plead guilty Tuesday to first degree robbery and first degree kidnapping. As part of the plea agreement, she’ll serve 15 years for the robbery charge and 10 years for the kidnapping charge. Those sentences will run consecutively.

Seven other charges against her were dropped, including first degree murder. These charges are from the 2020 death of 27-year-old Sarah Pasco.

Her body was found in a well in Lawrence County. She had been shot in the head. Another woman told authorities they had been forced into a well and then shot. She says she played dead until the suspects left.

Last week, two other suspects plead guilty in this case. Six others are expected to be in court over the next several weeks.