TOPEKA (KSNT) – Dozens of new laws were recently approved during the 2022 Kansas Legislative session and several are set to become active by July.

A total of 100 laws were signed by Governor Laura Kelly this year with 75 set to become effective as of July 1, 2022. Some of those laws that will go into effect on July 1 were considered controversial during the legislative session while others will make major changes in Kansas.

House Substitute for Substitute for Senate Bill 84, which legalizes sports gambling in Kansas, was signed by Kelly on May 12. It will allow state casinos to use digital platforms and create sportsbooks. It will also allow venues such as restaurants and nonprofit fraternal or veterans organizations to hold sports wagering. With sports betting legalized, it could bring in almost $41 million to Kansas by 2027.

Driverless vehicles will be hitting the roads in Kansas now that Senate Bill 313 has been approved. This law allows the operation of driverless-capable vehicles without a human driver that have an automated driving system engaged under certain circumstances. Owners of these vehicles need to register with the Kansas Highway Patrol before being able to operate such a vehicle and have them properly labeled.

Children under the age of seven will also be able to acquire a lifetime hunting and fishing license soon. The cost of the license isn’t expected to go above $500 and will be available to all Kansas children under the age of seven, courtesy of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks.

Senate Substitute for House Bill 2138, which will crackdown on election equipment security, will also go into effect next month. The law prohibits counties from using voting equipment that can connect to the internet and all electronic ballots must be certified by the Secretary of State. The law gives Kansans transparency on election night by giving them a close race audit, a procedural audit and an initial vote count.

Other laws that will become active on July 1 include some that make it illegal to use meat terms on labels of products that don’t contain meat, allow milk to be sold on farms and allow pharmacists to test and treat the flu, strep throat and urinary tract infections.