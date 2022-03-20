JOPLIN, Mo. — Missouri law enforcement agencies are cracking down on teen seatbelt violations.

The Missouri Department of Transportation’s Office of Highway Safety is hosting its “youth seatbelt enforcement” campaign now through the end of month.

MODOT has given out $73,000 in grants to 153 law enforcement agencies across the state to get more police officers and deputies on the streets enforcing teen seatbelt violations.

MODOT says only 75.5% of teen drivers wear their seatbelt, and male teen drivers wear their seatbelt less often than female teen drivers.

“Teens always feel like they’re invincible like that they can hold themselves in the car, which is not the case. They are not gonna be able to hold onto the steering wheel and keep themselves inside the car. If they are not belted a high percentage of time they are going to get throw out of the car and usually get crushed under it,” said Mike Stapp, MODOT Law Enforcement Grant Coordinator.

The youth seatbelt enforcement campaign runs until March 31.