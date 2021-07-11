Train lovers are in for a treat.

The world’s largest steam locomotive is returning to the Four States.

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 is coming to Oklahoma and Kansas for its Big Boy 2021 Tour.

The train is only one of eight in existence and the only that still operates.

The train will be making short appearances in Parsons on August 11 and 12 along with Vinita, Pryor and Wagoner, Oklahoma on August 12.

It will be a Whistle Stop which means visitors will not be able to tour the train.

