The West 60 Cycle Club helps those in need by making Thanksgiving meal boxes

NEOSHO, Mo. — A group of bikers are providing meals for families ahead of Thanksgiving.

The West 60 Cycle Club in Neosho gathered Sunday morning to make Thanksgiving meal boxes for those who are at risk of going without this holiday.

Each box came with a turkey, stuffing, rolls, and dessert.

All items were donated.

Members of the club say they are happy their efforts will ensure many families have a wholesome Thanksgiving dinner this year.

Mike Loring, West 60 Cycle Owner, says, “I’m just trying to do the best that I can do in the community, to pass that on to anyone. All of us feel that way that are involved in this. We just want to help people that have helped us, that have helped someone else in some point in their life.”

West 60 Cycle Club started making boxes last year, with about 15 families.

This year, they gave out meals to about 30 families.